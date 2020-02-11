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Phalcon Devtools Quickstart
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0 view • February 11, 2020
Phalcon Devtools makes spinning up a new project on Linux and macOS a breeze.
Note: Serve command is not currently supported on Windows
In this video I will walk you through:
- installing Devtools with Composer
- creating an empty project from Phalcon's template
- Running that project with the the Serve command
- A quick overview of some of the magic that makes this possible
Things you will need:
- Phalcon: https://docs.phalconphp.com/4.0/installation
- Composer: https://getcomposer.org/download/
- 2 minutes to start the next app that will define the rest of your life... or just something that shows pictures of your cat
Links:
Phalcon Docs: https://docs.phalcon.io/
Devtools Repo: https://github.com/phalcon/phalcon-devtools
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
Note: Serve command is not currently supported on Windows
In this video I will walk you through:
- installing Devtools with Composer
- creating an empty project from Phalcon's template
- Running that project with the the Serve command
- A quick overview of some of the magic that makes this possible
Things you will need:
- Phalcon: https://docs.phalconphp.com/4.0/installation
- Composer: https://getcomposer.org/download/
- 2 minutes to start the next app that will define the rest of your life... or just something that shows pictures of your cat
Links:
Phalcon Docs: https://docs.phalcon.io/
Devtools Repo: https://github.com/phalcon/phalcon-devtools
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
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