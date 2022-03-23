【Ukraine Rescue】Nicole Interviews Two Polish Scouts From ZHR (Scouting Association of the Republic of Poland) Who Had Taken Time From School To Help the Refugees at Medyka

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/19/2022 Nicole interviews two Polish scouts from ZHR (Scouting Association of the Republic of Poland) who had taken time from school to help the refugees at Medyka. Nicole introduces that the NFSC members also love helping people