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Trudeau Torched by EU MEPs, This Week's TOP World News 3/27/22
Resistance Chicks
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60 views • March 27, 2022
No one seems to want to hear what Justin Trudeau has to say... is this a surprise? And the EU MEPs are less than impressed. Meanwhile, those special BioLABs you've been hearing about in the Ukraine... well we have updates! Plus, Neil Oliver and so much more!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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