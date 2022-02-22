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Water - It's Secrets Revealed Pt.1 -- Agua - Sus secretos revelados Pt.1
Expanding-the-Kingdom
Expanding-the-Kingdom
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Part2 Aqui-Here

https://www.brighteon.com/a117d49b-a7c9-411d-b974-3e57f9e0ff04

atención español - necesitará traducir  sitios web - https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/107555304322848913?journalCode=acm https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15025874/ Mensajes Ocultos del Agua - masaru emoto (Audiolibro Completo en Español) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWrroov8WiY Dr. Moto bought a vibration measuring machine called an MRA magnetic resonance body health analyzer https://guyanachronicle.com/2015/06/06/quantum-magnetic-resonance-analyzer-a-scientific-invention-of-questionable-quality/ https://www.alibaba.com/pla/2019-latest-quantum-magnetic-resonance-body_62045210685.html?mark=google_shopping&biz=pla&pcy=US&searchText=Skin+Analyzer&product_id=62045210685&src=sem_ggl&from=sem_ggl&cmpgn=15235534737&adgrp=133281171721&fditm=&tgt=pla-310495029572&locintrst=&locphyscl=1011143&mtchtyp=&ntwrk=u&device=c&dvcmdl=&creative=561124579841&plcmnt=&plcmntcat=&p1=&p2=&aceid=&position=&localKeyword=&pla_prdid=62045210685&pla_country=PE&pla_lang=en&gclid=Cj0KCQiAxoiQBhCRARIsAPsvo-y9IRS0cmhfDB229tRpDK7HSI7y2ClhTofVwIOldEcdF4JsfMfM8SsaAp_OEALw_wcB What Is Micro-Clustered Water and Why You Should Be Drinking It? The water molecule is made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom to form the oft-quoted H20 molecule. ... However, if you drink micro-clustered water, or water that contains only five or six molecule clusters, the water will be that much more hydrating, soluble and permeating for the cells and the body. https://www.tricountynews.com/2013/12/12/what-is-micro-clustered-water-and-why-you-should-be-drinking-it/ ¿Qué Es El Agua Micro-Agrupada y Por Qué Debería Beberla? El agua ionizada alcalina es micro-agrupada, para que pueda ser absorbida a una velocidad mayor, ayudando a rehidratación de los tejidos del cuerpo. Además, los niveles de oxígeno en la sangre aumentan con el uso regular de agua alcalina. http://www.nutrilife.biz/university/?p=145 Results of Water Crystals before/after July 25, 2003 Resultados de Cristales antes/después del 25 de julio de 2003 http://www.thank-water.net/english/july25-2003/crystal.htm What is HADO ? https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/hado-study-effect-water-molecules-our-words-muhammad-faizan-ulla https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4202730666408945&id=1214011988614176&m_entstream_source=timeline “MESSAGE FROM WATER” AND SCIENCE https://www.essentialnutrition.com.br/media/artigos/hydrolift/24.pdf Martin Chaplin Emeritus Professor of Applied Sciences and Aqueous Systems London South Bank University https://www.waterinno.com/people-bio/martin-chaplin royal society of chemistry https://water.lsbu.ac.uk/water/martin_chaplin.html publications https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Martin-Chaplin https://www.lsbu.ac.uk/about-us/people/people-finder/prof-martin-chaplin#id_first https://www.flaska.us/water-structuring/pioneeers-of-water-research/martin-f.-chaplin The Memory of Water by Martin Chaplin https://www.badscience.net/files/MW2.pdf Rustum Roy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8ajf_a9MRw https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3087358/ Polarized microwave and RF radiation effects on the structure and stability of liquid water https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228085859_Polarized_microwave_and_RF_radiation_effects_on_the_structure_and_stability_of_liquid_water/download Publications https://academictree.org/geoscience/publications.php?pid=740836 https://www.nae.edu/28639/Professor-Rustum-Roy Dr. Konstantin Korotkov https://thestillmind.wordpress.com/2016/06/29/a-case-for-the-chakras- https://www.healingfrequenciesmusic.com/water-memory-part-3/ BIO-WELL DEVICE https://www.korotkov.eu/bio-well/ Mark Weislogel PH.D. https://podtail.com/podcast/the-christian-leadership-podcast/designing-for-god-with-mark-weislogel-phd/ https://pdxscholar.library.pdx.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1332&context=phy_fac publications https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mark-Weislogel Viktor Schauberger 1885 -1958 

https://www.biologicalmedicineinstitute.com/viktor-schauberger https://www.gaia.com/article/viktor-schauberger-the-anti-gravity-water-wizard https://www.hexagonalwater.com/viktor_schauberger.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXPrLGUGZsw https://www.facts-are-facts.com/article/the-inexhaustible-power-of-water his patents http://www.rexresearch.com/schaub/schaub.htm 

part-1/ publications https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Konstantin-Korotkov-5 https://www.sis-congress.ru/speakers/dr-konstantin-korotkov/ https://tcche.org/speaker/konstantin-korotkov/

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