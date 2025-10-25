© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tina Zimmermann - 💊CHILD TRAFFICKING
SECRET TUNNELS UNDER CAPITAL BUILDING
Never forget why we started.
It always was, and still is about the children.
‼️Crimes Against Our Children
Human Trafficking
Adrenochrome
P****hilia
Organ Harvesting
Cannibalism
Military Tribunals
💀No Deals
Pilmonia
Source: https://x.com/TinaZimmermann4/status/1981987795099934889
Thumbnail: https://x.com/dcmccontracts/status/1982017893362540934