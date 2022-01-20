Truth About Homosexuality - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Senator Mike Braun officially challenges Biden’s biggest shot mandate to date
President of Created Equal Mark Harrington launches National Overturn Abortion Tour
Must-see movie Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years in theaters November 8-10
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