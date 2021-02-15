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Trump’s trial opens door for possible 'Hillary Clinton impeachment'
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40 views • February 15, 2021
Hillary Clinton is at risk of impeachment over her work as former secretary of state according to the Democrat-led argument that a government official can be impeached after leaving office, says Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
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