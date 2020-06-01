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What is Iridology?
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18 views • June 01, 2020
Trinity School of Natural Health Instructor, Beth Hovis, explains exactly what Iridology is and how it is used as well as the history behind this natural health modality.
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*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
*All images, graphs, pictures, charts, and diagrams are from the book Techniques in Iris Analysis: Textbook for Iridology by Ellen Tart-Jensen, Ph.D., D.Sc., CCII and are used with permission of Bernard Jensen International and Dr. Ellen Tart-Jensen. www.bernardjensen.com
►Subscribe to Trinity School of Natural Health to see our videos and to answer your natural health questions.
LEARN MORE:
►WEB: http://www.trinityschool.org
►FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TrinitySchoolofNaturalHealth
►PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/trinityschoolnh/
*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
*All images, graphs, pictures, charts, and diagrams are from the book Techniques in Iris Analysis: Textbook for Iridology by Ellen Tart-Jensen, Ph.D., D.Sc., CCII and are used with permission of Bernard Jensen International and Dr. Ellen Tart-Jensen. www.bernardjensen.com
Keywords
alternative medicinenatural healthholistic healthholistic medicinenaturopathnaturopathiceye healthnatural health educationtrinity schooliridologyiris analysisbeth hovisbernard jenseniridology termstrinity instructoreye signsiris signscholesterol ringeye readingiris readingeye analysisnatural health instructor
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