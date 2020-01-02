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How to Detect Fake People | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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501 views • January 02, 2020
We all deal with fake people everyday. They tend to be selfish narcissists who know how to play the game. Learn how to detect them and shoot them down.
#FakePeople #Narcissists #AttentionWhores

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Sources
https://www.newsweek.com/leonardo-dicaprio-climate-change-private-jet-yacht-global-citizen-1461990
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-paid-off-my-wifes-student-loans-then-she-filed-for-divorce-after-two-years-of-marriage-2018-04-21
Proof of Zoe Quinn's lies and fakery: https://youtu.be/9lBj8SbBWEk

Video Throwbacks
Working Man’s Survival Guide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziu2SbhN0yc
The Creepy Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJzNB55WRU
The Give-a-Fuck Scale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXO8KqByb3U
Back Burner Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PqG1r9jolM
Keywords
social mediafunnynarcissismred pillnarcissistspolitically incorrectenvyself centereddating tipsred flagswarning signsattention whoresfake peoplefishing for attentionselfishwahmen
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