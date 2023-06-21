Rep Lauren Boebert announced articles of impeachment against Biden

HAPPENING NOW: Rep Lauren Boebert has just announced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion.

People haven't fully understood the genius of what @LaurenBoebert is doing with these impeachment articles.

These articles are crafted in a special way through the Parliamentarian that FORCES a vote of each member on the record.

This isn't just noise, this means that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable.





https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1671311272770691076?s=20

