Rep Lauren Boebert announced articles of impeachment against Biden

HAPPENING NOW: Rep Lauren Boebert has just announced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion.
People haven't fully understood the genius of what @LaurenBoebert is doing with these impeachment articles.
These articles are crafted in a special way through the Parliamentarian that FORCES a vote of each member on the record.
This isn't just noise, this means that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable.
https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1671311272770691076?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.