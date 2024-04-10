Create New Account
Iran's DEVASTATING Warning to Israel Sparks IDF Panic ft. Scott Ritter
Published 20 hours ago

Iran has promises massive retaliation for the IDF's attack on its embassy in Syria which took the lives of several top generals. This video breaks down what we know of Iran's coming response and how it has the potential to break the region and the world into a state of war unseen in history.

Mirrored - Danny Haiphong

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranisraelusascott ritter

