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General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, 75 MILLION AMERICANS AND MORE ARE NOT GOING TO GO AWAY, 1/11/21
General Welfare Presents
General Welfare Presents
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101 views • January 13, 2021
The shock and awe assault of the Democrats, the hi-tech conglomerates, the FBI, and the mainstream media on the Trump movement following the FBI run inside job of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and the efforts to impeach the President in these last nine days, is the beginning of a full effort to eliminate free speech and impose a fascist dictatorship on the U.S. This is being done to crush the American people once and for all, and their potential to resist globalist agendas of massive population reduction, and ending individual freedom everywhere in the world on behalf of globalization. However there is a deeper issue, a cultural issue, and we now enter a cultural and economic war for the nation under primal circumstances in which the powers that have run the U.S; since the death of FDR no longer control the population.

The five and one half years since Trump announced for President has triggered something that will not go away. The incoming Biden avatar administration is desperate. They must hurry to implement the Great Reset in advance of the collapsing financial system so far covered up and bailed out by the COVID emergency. The tech companies are blocking, banning, shutting down, etc., all speech not approved. However new platforms are now popping-up. The FBI is sending their operatives and plants into staged gun battles on January 17th to justify a massive assault on gun owners, and generally terrorizing the population. However 75 million Americans and probably more are not going to go away. Increasingly those Americans cannot be fooled. The illegitimacy of the next President and the circumstances will make it virtually impossible to govern, especially if only by force.
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censorshipfbielection fraudbail outgreat resetbuild back betterillegitimate presidencyjanuary 17thcovid emergencyavatar biden
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