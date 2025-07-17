It's Going Down! Trump Blasts His Own Base Over Epstein, Calling Them Weaklings That Fell for a Scam

President Trump released a statement on Wednesday morning, labeling the Epstein files the Democrats’ “new SCAM” and condemning his own supporters for talking about the Epstein case.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this “bull*hit,” hook, line, and sinker,” Trump said. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

This has left many in MAGA Shocked!

They now have to choose between supporting someone that protects pedos, or NOT!

Learn More-

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/breaking-trump-blames-democrats-jeffrey-epstein-hoax-my/





