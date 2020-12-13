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Addressing Concerns About Nature & Action LIVE | UNITA (UNITÆ) & Unism
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3 views • December 13, 2020
『L』『i』『n』『k』『s』(Video Hosted By Unism)
🎉 Nature Is The Answer website
https://www.nita.one/
🎉 NITA Resources
https://www.nita.one/resources
🎉 Join the NITA discord server!
https://discord.gg/99nzkmM6fx
🎉 NITA Advanced
https://www.nita.one/advanced
🎉 Charts / Images Shown in this Video:
https://imgur.com/gallery/8At9G1m
𝕎𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕤? 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕦𝕖𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕤𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕠𝕨!
Intro Song: Big Wild - Aftergold
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TIMESTAMPED:
0:00 Intro
6:39 Memes
10:00 Introducing Cory / NITA / UNITÆ
21:00 Making an Idol out of Nature?
32:43 Catching up with more questions
55:39 Simple Things / We're Not Doing Anything New (Only Noticing)
1:01:11 (Chart 1)
1:11:46 Can we trust our (infallible?) ability to discern what IS natural (Natural Law?)
1:14:57 ＪＵＩＣＹ ＢＩＴ
1:16:29 Why The Rope
1:26:13 Machine 🖥 Learning
1:36:51 Definition (Chart 2)
1:45:09 SQUARE KNOT intro
1:49:00 SQUARE KNOT tutorial
1:50:51 What's left to say? Join us on this path!
1:54:15 Sunday Circle Meeting (Sundays 12PST/3EST)
____________ⓣⓗⓔ Ⓤⓝⓘⓢⓣⓢ____________
Unisme Unismus Unizme Юни́зм
Unizm Unismo Uνισμός Unizam
וניסם Ünizm Unismi Unizem
Unisma Unismu
#unita #unist #awakening #vaporwave #antitech #philosophy #retrowave #aesthetic #unism #dystopia #dystopian #rejectmodernity #thefuture #powerlessness #existentialism
-
FREEDOM ACTION CAMPAIGN: www.nita.one/action
"Truther" (Freedom Lover) Chat Server: www.nita.one/chat
BUY ME A COFFEE: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nita
More Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkwxzH_tICI
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
Video By Cory Edmund Endrulat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
Unism
Unists
Unist
UNITA
Uniteawake
UNITÆ
🎉 Nature Is The Answer website
https://www.nita.one/
🎉 NITA Resources
https://www.nita.one/resources
🎉 Join the NITA discord server!
https://discord.gg/99nzkmM6fx
🎉 NITA Advanced
https://www.nita.one/advanced
🎉 Charts / Images Shown in this Video:
https://imgur.com/gallery/8At9G1m
𝕎𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕤? 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕦𝕖𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕤𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕠𝕨!
Intro Song: Big Wild - Aftergold
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TIMESTAMPED:
0:00 Intro
6:39 Memes
10:00 Introducing Cory / NITA / UNITÆ
21:00 Making an Idol out of Nature?
32:43 Catching up with more questions
55:39 Simple Things / We're Not Doing Anything New (Only Noticing)
1:01:11 (Chart 1)
1:11:46 Can we trust our (infallible?) ability to discern what IS natural (Natural Law?)
1:14:57 ＪＵＩＣＹ ＢＩＴ
1:16:29 Why The Rope
1:26:13 Machine 🖥 Learning
1:36:51 Definition (Chart 2)
1:45:09 SQUARE KNOT intro
1:49:00 SQUARE KNOT tutorial
1:50:51 What's left to say? Join us on this path!
1:54:15 Sunday Circle Meeting (Sundays 12PST/3EST)
____________ⓣⓗⓔ Ⓤⓝⓘⓢⓣⓢ____________
Unisme Unismus Unizme Юни́зм
Unizm Unismo Uνισμός Unizam
וניסם Ünizm Unismi Unizem
Unisma Unismu
#unita #unist #awakening #vaporwave #antitech #philosophy #retrowave #aesthetic #unism #dystopia #dystopian #rejectmodernity #thefuture #powerlessness #existentialism
-
FREEDOM ACTION CAMPAIGN: www.nita.one/action
"Truther" (Freedom Lover) Chat Server: www.nita.one/chat
BUY ME A COFFEE: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nita
More Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkwxzH_tICI
Read The Comments To Join The Discussion!
Video By Cory Edmund Endrulat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
Unism
Unists
Unist
UNITA
Uniteawake
UNITÆ
Keywords
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