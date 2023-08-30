Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I decided to Work on the Telescope Observatory Some
channel image
The Garner Family Farm Project
4 Subscribers
38 views
Published 15 hours ago

Chickens are loving the ashes from the debris fire

Elderberry syrup and Incubating some Chicks

Did a little more on the window trim

Worked on some framing on the observatory

Brought out the telescope

Keywords
preppingsheepdiyhomesteadingfarmchickensherbaloff grid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket