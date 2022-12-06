Elon Musk Exposes Potentially Criminal Censorship and Collusion; Canada Promotes Suicide Message

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/TheTwitterFilesYT

Elon Musk is putting his money where his mouth is, with his pledge to restore citizen journalism on Twitter. The billionaire founder of Tesla began releasing what he calls “The Twitter Files,” which include internal communications from Twitter that detail how the U.S. government has been censoring Americans by using Twitter. The findings are being released in parts, and are already providing evidence for lawsuits and potential criminal charges.

Meanwhile, a company in Canada is facing criticism for a commercial promoting assisted suicide. This comes at a time when Canada and other countries that have adopted the practice are being accused of pushing people to commit suicide as a way to lessen the cost for their socialist health care systems.