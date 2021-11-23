© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Situation Update, Nov 23, 2021 - Australia begins covid ETHNIC CLEANSING military roundups of indigenous people
Follow
1
Share
Report
120 views • November 25, 2021
The Australian government of the Northern Territories is now using military soldiers and army trucks to forcibly round up indigenous people who have merely been near someone else who tested “positive” for covid. With families being separated at gunpoint, one of the most horrifying predictions we made has now come true: Military / medical martial law where innocent civilians are being rounded up at gunpoint and taken to what are essentially covid concentration camps.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-23-australia-begins-covid-ethnic-cleansing-with-military-roundups-of-indigenous-people.html
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-23-australia-begins-covid-ethnic-cleansing-with-military-roundups-of-indigenous-people.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.