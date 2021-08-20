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DR DAVID BAUER STUDIES SHOW THAT PFIZER COVID VACCINE LOWERS NATURAL IMMUNITY DEFENSE AGAINST DISEAS
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522 views • August 20, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/e007cOivYVFh/
According to Dr David Bauer' studies, the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer key antibodies, leaving your body more defenseless against all sorts of diseases, viruses, and even cancer, and the older you get the worse it is. But don't worry, the Fake News industrial complex will call it the Covid Delta Variant, until they find a new bogus Greek letter variant name to throw at you, to sound more intelligent. Here, I got them all Greek letters to pick from; Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, Mu, Nu, Xi, Omicron, Pi, Rho, Sigma, Tau, Upsilon, Phi, Chi, Psi, Omega. Or better yet, how about this one for the next bogus low immunity Covid wave, the Stupid Variant, or the Santa Claus Variant, or better yet the Corrupt Bill Gates Variant, since he's the number 1 toxic Covid vaccine pusher in the world, and faulty Covid tests, making all that money from gullible taxpayers and sellout governments giving it to him, for his medical tyranny financial racket.
RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT NATURAL IMMUNITY ANTI-BODY PROTECTION:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
3. https://drop.space/v/bOEweL
COVID VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECTS AND DEATHS HIDDEN BY CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AyvqtHSZTENs/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/1LNAkBX
3. https://drop.space/v/SHSFSK
AUSTRALIANS SPEAK OUT ABOUT DEATHS AND ADVERSE REACTIONS OF COVID VACCINE:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/cIgEyCrxKYgd/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/6gjZ4kr
3. https://drop.space/v/vpziTd
AUSTRALIAN SENATE SECRET MEETING ABOUT HIDING ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID VACCINES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXozCjo6iOYV/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/G3iZXFk
3. https://drop.space/v/o2Vgbh
#DrDavidBauer #CovidVaccine #PfizerCovidVaccine #Pfizer #DeltaVariant #BillGates #Coronavirus
According to Dr David Bauer' studies, the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer key antibodies, leaving your body more defenseless against all sorts of diseases, viruses, and even cancer, and the older you get the worse it is. But don't worry, the Fake News industrial complex will call it the Covid Delta Variant, until they find a new bogus Greek letter variant name to throw at you, to sound more intelligent. Here, I got them all Greek letters to pick from; Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, Mu, Nu, Xi, Omicron, Pi, Rho, Sigma, Tau, Upsilon, Phi, Chi, Psi, Omega. Or better yet, how about this one for the next bogus low immunity Covid wave, the Stupid Variant, or the Santa Claus Variant, or better yet the Corrupt Bill Gates Variant, since he's the number 1 toxic Covid vaccine pusher in the world, and faulty Covid tests, making all that money from gullible taxpayers and sellout governments giving it to him, for his medical tyranny financial racket.
RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT NATURAL IMMUNITY ANTI-BODY PROTECTION:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
3. https://drop.space/v/bOEweL
COVID VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECTS AND DEATHS HIDDEN BY CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AyvqtHSZTENs/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/1LNAkBX
3. https://drop.space/v/SHSFSK
AUSTRALIANS SPEAK OUT ABOUT DEATHS AND ADVERSE REACTIONS OF COVID VACCINE:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/cIgEyCrxKYgd/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/6gjZ4kr
3. https://drop.space/v/vpziTd
AUSTRALIAN SENATE SECRET MEETING ABOUT HIDING ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID VACCINES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXozCjo6iOYV/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/G3iZXFk
3. https://drop.space/v/o2Vgbh
#DrDavidBauer #CovidVaccine #PfizerCovidVaccine #Pfizer #DeltaVariant #BillGates #Coronavirus
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