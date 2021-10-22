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"The Immunity Fix"- Interview with Siim Land and James DiNicolantonio
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31 views • October 22, 2021
“The Immunity Fix: Strengthen Your Immune System, Fight Off Infections, Reverse Chronic Disease and Live a Healthier Life” is a new book written by James DiNicolantonio, Pharm.D., with whom I co-wrote “Super Fuel,” and Siim Land, an esteemed biohacker and author of “Metabolic Autophagy.”
In it, they review how to improve and regulate your immunity — a topic that should be high on anybody’s list these days. The catalyst for this collaboration was a number of academic papers written by DiNicolantonio on the underlying reasons for why some people suffer worse COVID-19 outcomes.
Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/06/how-to-improve-immune-system.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_the-immunity-fix-interview-with-siim-land-and-james-dinicolantonio
James DiNicolantonio:
http://drjamesdinic.com/
Siim Land:
https://siimland.com/
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
In it, they review how to improve and regulate your immunity — a topic that should be high on anybody’s list these days. The catalyst for this collaboration was a number of academic papers written by DiNicolantonio on the underlying reasons for why some people suffer worse COVID-19 outcomes.
Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/06/how-to-improve-immune-system.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_the-immunity-fix-interview-with-siim-land-and-james-dinicolantonio
James DiNicolantonio:
http://drjamesdinic.com/
Siim Land:
https://siimland.com/
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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