Revelation Ch.14 Lamb on the Mountain with 6 Angels against Babylon (Catholic Apocalypse Part 9)

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Nov 4, 2016

Dr. Marshall explores Revelation's 144,000 army of celibates and the two “triads” of angel that flank the Son of Man with the sickle. He also explores the identity of “Babylon the Great.” Don’t miss this installment of “The Catholic Apocalypse.”





