El Evangelio Sin Sangre

El décimo quinto sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en que él muestra el evangelio verdadero de la biblia, y como muchos han pervertido el evangelio y predican otro evangelio, un evangelio sin sangre.
Para ver en inglés, puedes visitar: thecloudchurch.org
