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Marc Bernhard - AfD - Great Reset Bundestag -ban
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53 views • July 08, 2021
Marc Bernhard, a német AfD képviselője beszél a pszichopata Klaus Schwab féle Greet Reset programjának tervezett részleteiről a Bundestag-ban. Magyar felirattal!
German AfD MP Marc Bernhard speaks about the details of the planned Greet Reset programme of psychopath Klaus Schwab in the Bundestag. With Hungarian subtitles!
German AfD MP Marc Bernhard speaks about the details of the planned Greet Reset programme of psychopath Klaus Schwab in the Bundestag. With Hungarian subtitles!
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