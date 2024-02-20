Create New Account
2024: the Year of Correction
DarylLawsonLive
2024: the Year of Correction Reading the Bible LIVE: Revelation 3:19-20 NLT[19] I correct and discipline everyone I love. So be diligent and turn from your indifference. [20] “Look! I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in, and we will share a meal together as friends. #Bible

