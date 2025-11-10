BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Revelation18 USA Is UN Mystery Babylon Mamdani
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
47 views • 3 days ago

We have more modern signs that America is Mystery Babylon from Jeremiah 50-51, and Revelation 17-18. Mamdani's recent lection victory is one more sign. And I will visit retribution on Bel in Babylon, and I will take what he has swallowed out of his mouth, and nations shall no longer stream to him: even the wall of Babylon has fallen. Go out of its midst, My people, and each one save his life, from the burning wrath of the Lord. Jeremiah 51:44-45 “For all the nations have drunk of the wine of God’s fury caused by her whoring — yes, the kings of the earth went whoring with her, and from her unrestrained love of luxury the world’s businessmen have grown rich.” Then I heard another voice out of heaven say: “My people, come out of her [Mystery Babylon]! so that you will not share in her sins, so that you will not be infected by her plagues, for her sins are a sticky mass piled up to heaven, and God has remembered her crimes. Rev. 18:3-5 Let's examine some modern prophecies too!

Keywords
babylonbible prophecyrevelationend of daysdavid wilkersonmamdanidumitry duduman
