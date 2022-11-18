Create New Account
Glenn 6 leftist stories that may MAKE YOUR HEAD EXPLODE!
High Hopes
Published 10 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 18, 2022

What better way to kick-off Glenn’s Thanksgiving vacation than with six stories that may make you HEAD EXPLODE?! In this clip, Glenn shares 6 recent, news stories — like the teacher union’s new pronoun guide, the UN complaining about Nigerians, and a new California program that pays people for being transgender — as part of a ‘clown news alert.’ Which one is the most absurd to YOU?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlbXro2WnQU

californiacurrent eventspoliticsununited nationstransgenderabsurdteacher unionleftist storieshead explodenew pronoun guidenigerians

