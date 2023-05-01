Create New Account
DUTCHSINSE - Earthquake watch: West Coast USA / California moving now
Rick Langley
Published 21 hours ago |

Swarms of Earthquakes shake California in recent days as officials warn the cost of yearly quake damage nears $10 BILLION - up 157% from six years ago

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12031481/Earthquakes-shake-California-recent-days-officials-warn-cost-quake-damage-nears-10B.html/

----------------

Beloved children, the forces of nature act and will act against the human creature more intensely. *EARTHQUAKES will be DEVESTATING in some countries around the Earth. As Mother I am protecting you, keep this in mind.

The sun has changed its TEMPERATURE, so the Earth will receive greater HEAT and greater STORMS  that will come from the SUN.


Pray My children, pray for *Mexico.

Pray My children, pray for *Chile and *Ecuador.

Pray My children, pray for *Asia.


Pray My children, stay alert, WAR is not in oblivion.
Pray My children, pray, the DISEASE I warned you of will move swiftly.


April 29, 2023 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5519-pray-my-children-stay-alert-war-is-not-in-oblivion/



