Mr. Miles Guo had already said back in 2022 that Russia would inevitably disintegrate! In 2021, Mr. Guo also mentioned that the force to eliminate the CCP would come from the north. After Xi Jinping signed major agreements with Russia, he set himself on an irreversible path! Putin's Russia is already doomed. Is the CCP far from its demise?

郭文贵先生早在2022年就指出，俄罗斯一定会解体！郭先生还在2021年说过，灭掉中共的力量一定是从北边绕过来的。当习死皇跟俄罗斯签订了一些大合同后，已经走上了一条不归路！普京治下俄罗斯已经完蛋，中共离灭亡还远吗？

