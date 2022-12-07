Create New Account
Operation Dragon Net
In4mation
China has set up over 100 illegal police stations abroad. They have been tasked with policing the Chinese community, and threatening dissidents to return home. A lot of these police stations are in the West, but the Western governments are silent. Are they scared of China?

Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.

