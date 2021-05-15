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Keto Pumpkin Spice Waffles
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200 views • May 15, 2021
Keto Pumpkin Spice Waffles are a delicious and fun breakfast option! Enjoy these anytime of the year! We make these in the mini waffle maker or the griddle. You can even freeze them and thaw/toast when you’re ready to eat! Use any keto friendly syrup. We topped ours with Choc Zeros Pumpkin Pie syrup. Enjoy!
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Recipe:
4 Eggs
4 oz Cream Cheese
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons Pumpkin Spice Seasoning
Blend until smooth, Cook in a waffle or chaffle maker!
Serve with butter and cinnamon or Choc Zero Pumpkin Pie syrup! (we used Choc Zero)
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
*Make sure to subscribe and never miss a delicious recipe!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
4 Eggs
4 oz Cream Cheese
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons Pumpkin Spice Seasoning
Blend until smooth, Cook in a waffle or chaffle maker!
Serve with butter and cinnamon or Choc Zero Pumpkin Pie syrup! (we used Choc Zero)
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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