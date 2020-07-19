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Episode 107 - The Truth About the Death of George Floyd
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73 views • July 19, 2020
Isn't the death of George Floyd a clear cut example of police brutality and racism? Isn't a second-degree murder conviction of Officer Derek Chauvin a slam dunk?
Upon examination of the evidence, the answer to both questions may not be in the affirmative.
Upon examination of the evidence, the answer to both questions may not be in the affirmative.
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