White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0909 - Danette Kane - Carpenter is sentenced
Carpenter, upset because she thought that her father was going to get evicted, paced outside the apartment complex, asking anyone she saw if they were the manager. She asked Danette, the building’s owner, if there were any vacancies, before being told that there weren’t, and to leave. When she wouldn’t, Danette called Michael, the building’s manager, to get her to leave. When he arrived he was shot twice in the head, destroying his right eye, and leaving him blind in his left. Carpenter then shot Danette three times, before fleeing the scene.

