Forcing Americans Not to Work, Paying Them Not To Work ... Jobs Plan?

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First government recklessly "locks down" businesses, forcing thousands to close, and ruining countless economic lives. Then government passes out money that it does not have. In essence, government pays people not to work. With record job openings, employers are struggling to find people willing to work! And now government wants to spend another $1 Trillion (that it does not have) in order to create jobs! This is the upside-down world created by hyper-interventionist government and The Federal Reserve.