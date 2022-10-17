Yuval Noah Harari | Yuval Shares an "A.I. Summary of His Work." (Via an A.I. Created Film)

Yuval Noah Harari | Yuval Shares His Vision for the Future "A.I. Summary of His Work."

Watch the Original January 31st 2022 Presentation Featuring Yuval Noah Harari At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=araK9j8mN9Y

See the logo for One World TV: https://www.tomorrowland.com/home/

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli-born World Economic Forum member and a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and The Great Narrative. Schwab is founder of the World Economic Forum, which has a 666 logo. Yuval Noah Harari is an openly gay best-selling author who abstains from eating meat who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari is praised by the New York Times, Stanford, TED, MIT, Silicon Valley and TimesTalks. Yuval is a Hebrew first name which means “father of music,” stream, brook, or tributary. In the Hebrew Bible, Yuval (also Jubal) was the son of Lamech and Adah and a descendant of Cain who is referenced in Genesis 4:20-21. To learn more about the mindset of Yuval Noah Harari read 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2.