DEBUNKING the CBC’s radical trans nonsense

Mirrored Content



While most Canadians agree with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s gender policies, which aim to prohibit minors from accessing life-altering sex changes and hormone therapy such as puberty blockers, the CBC continues to demonstrate that they’re nothing more than radical trans activists.



On this episode of The Candice Malcolm Show, Candice debunks the CBC’s radical trans nonsense and shows how the state broadcaster aren’t serious journalists but instead activists with a twisted ideology that leads to more suffering.



It’s more apparent now than ever — we need to defund this poisonous organization once and for all.



Tune into this week’s edition of Fake News Friday on The Candice Malcolm Show!

