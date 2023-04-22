The UniCorona Special Report, Sometimes it's hard to tell what's real from, A Science Fable

UniCorona, Sometimes it's hard to tell what's real from... A Science Fable about imagination running amok in an imaginary land where Unicorns are real by author Anthony B. James. A thought and emotion-provoking exploration of a technocratic, dystopian vision and its dark ramifications for humanity. Let's connect: ✅ INSTAGRAM: @thaiyogacenter ✅ https://www.instagram.com/thaiyogacenter/ ✅ Twitter: https://Twitter.com/LearnThaiYoga ✅ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/anthony.james.733076/ ✅ Thai Yoga Center: https://thaiyogacenter.com ✅ SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine: https://somaveda.org ✅ Learn Thai Yoga Online! https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com ✅Native American Indigenous Church Tribal Organization: https://somaveda.com Let me know what you think in the comments below. Questions are appreciated. We offer professional training courses in SomaVeda® Thai Yoga at the NAIC: Thai Yoga Center in Brooksville, Florida. See the links below for details. There is also a correction of the entire spine, voicing which segment I am correcting—more from the new reduction of the wrist joint. The video on religious therapeutics for pain relief is informational. We conduct seminars on teaching manual techniques, and an appointment is also being made. SomaVeda® Thai Yoga and Traditional Thai Ayurveda and the application of Classical Ayurveda Marma Chikitsa are famous for reducing or eliminating many kinds of chronic and acute back, hip, and pelvis pain. A perfect and simple addition to your existing massage or physical therapy practice. Looking for a new and ethical way to make a living in medicine, therapy, or healing work? We can help you! Call or email today for a personal consultation! Thanks for watching! ✅ Best book for learning SomaVeda® Thai Yoga Therapy hhttps://beardedmedia.com/product/ayurveda-of-thailand-book/ ✅ Best book on Thai Yoga Therapy, Religious Therapeutics Theory, and Practice? https://beardedmedia.com/product/ayurveda-and-thai-yoga-religious-therapeutics-theory-and-practice/

