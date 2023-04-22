The UniCorona Special Report, Sometimes it's hard to tell what's real from, A Science Fable

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UniCorona, Sometimes it's hard to tell what's real from... A Science
Fable about imagination running amok in an imaginary land where Unicorns
are real by author Anthony B. James. A thought and emotion-provoking
exploration of a technocratic, dystopian vision and its dark
ramifications for humanity.
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Let me know what you think in the comments below. Questions are
appreciated.
We offer professional training courses in SomaVeda® Thai Yoga at the
NAIC: Thai Yoga Center in Brooksville, Florida. See the links below for
details. There is also a correction of the entire spine, voicing which segment I
am correcting—more from the new reduction of the wrist joint.
The video on religious therapeutics for pain relief is informational.
We conduct seminars on teaching manual techniques, and an appointment is
also being made.
SomaVeda® Thai Yoga and Traditional Thai Ayurveda and the application of
Classical Ayurveda Marma Chikitsa are famous for reducing or
eliminating many kinds of chronic and acute back, hip, and pelvis pain.
A perfect and simple addition to your existing massage or physical
therapy practice.
Looking for a new and ethical way to make a living in medicine, therapy,
or healing work? We can help you! Call or email today for a personal
consultation!
Thanks for watching!
✅ Best book for learning SomaVeda® Thai Yoga Therapy hhttps://beardedmedia.com/product/ayurveda-of-thailand-book/
✅ Best book on Thai Yoga Therapy, Religious Therapeutics Theory, and Practice? https://beardedmedia.com/product/ayurveda-and-thai-yoga-religious-therapeutics-theory-and-practice/