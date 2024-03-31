The strike of the Lancet loitering munition on the M1A1 Abrams tank of the AFU in the Avdeevsky direction marked the 163rd documented incident of this type of UAV use in March 2024, surpassing the previous record set in February 2024, according to statistics from the LOSTARMOUR project.

Source @Rybar

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/















