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Google "Can Men Menstruate" and Follow the 'Science' LIES
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Google has become absolutely evil, promoting the idea that men can men straight, while the left claims to be the party of science. These people are idiots, and we should all switch to DuckDuckGo.
#google #SJW #search
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#google #SJW #search
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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