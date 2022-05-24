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Telos
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16 views • May 24, 2022
What is a telos? According to the ancient Greeks, a 'telos' is the end-goal of a thing: Its purpose. It's the bull's-eye at which one aims in life. What happens when, in our modern consumer society, people are never encouraged to have a telos? What does it do to a soul when one is told that one's sole purpose in life is to consume?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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