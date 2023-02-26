Announcement: International Reconciliation Conference

Join us this year in Jerusalem!

What started in Jerusalem at Shavuot 2016 as a historic first in 2750 years could become reality again at our coming International Reconciliation Conference Shavuot, 22 – 24 May 2023 In Jerusalem. Would you like to be part of the Prophetic fulfillment of Ezekiel 37:15? Do you also have the desire for the Reconciliation of these Two Sticks, i.e. The House of Judah and the House of Yoseph / Ephraim? You now have the opportunity to do so!

Please contact us without any obligation by going to:

https://www.kolhator.com/conference/

