Understanding UN Agenda 2030 – Part Two: The Hidden Reality Behind the Feel-Good Language

In this second installment of a four-part series, John Michael Chambers continues his exposé of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda—drawing from his 2017 book Trump and the Resurrection of America to reveal what the globalists' "sustainable development" goals actually mean for human freedom.





The language is warm. The goals sound noble. The hidden reality is totalitarianism wrapped in compassion.





Goal Four: Inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

Hidden reality: Push false history and Common Core education standards that produce obedient workers, not independent thinkers. Never let people learn real history, or they might refuse to repeat it.





Goal Five: Gender equality and empowerment for women and girls.

Hidden reality: Criminalize Christianity. Marginalize heterosexuality. Demonize males. Promote the LGBTQ agenda everywhere. The real goal is not equality—it is the feminization of society, because only male energy has the strength to rise up against oppression and fight for human rights.





Goal Six: Sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Hidden reality: Allow powerful corporations to seize control of the world's water supplies and charge monopoly prices.





Goal Seven: Access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy for all.

Hidden reality: Penalize coal, gas, and oil through regulation while pushing doomed-to-fail green energy subsidies to politically connected startups that will go bankrupt in five years.





Goal Eight: Sustainable economic growth, full employment, and decent work for all.

Hidden reality: Regulate small business out of existence with minimum wage mandates that bankrupt entire sectors. Force employers to meet hiring quotas. Destroy the free market economy.





These are not conspiracy theories. They are the published goals of the United Nations. And they are being dismantled as we speak.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



