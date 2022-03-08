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Call Leaked on Feb 4th of 2014 (Most likely taking place shortly beforehand )
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60 views • March 08, 2022
Call Leaked on Feb 4th of 2014 (Most likely taking place shortly beforehand )
U.S. State Department Official Victoria Nuland discussing regime change and who to replace Yanukovych with, aka a new Ukrainian Government they were hand picking for once the Obama backed violent coup of EuroMaidan(Nov 21, 2013 - Feb 23, 2014) was finished.
U.S. State Department Official Victoria Nuland discussing regime change and who to replace Yanukovych with, aka a new Ukrainian Government they were hand picking for once the Obama backed violent coup of EuroMaidan(Nov 21, 2013 - Feb 23, 2014) was finished.
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