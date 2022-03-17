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And We Know 3.17.2022 MASSIVE turn of EVENTS leaves [DS] exposed! Ukraine, coverups, money, evil & death! PRAY!
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76 views • March 18, 2022
LT of And We Know.
You can see more bravery out there from so many folks that help carry all of us through this huge information war we are in the middle of. Lara Logan knows how to deliver a message to the masses, Putin unleashes on the 5th column, interpretations on how this is all playing out and some connections between these so-called leaders… to satanism and a little humor to carry us today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxoba6-3.17.22-massive-turn-of-events-leaves-ds-exposed-ukraine-coverups-money-evi.html
You can see more bravery out there from so many folks that help carry all of us through this huge information war we are in the middle of. Lara Logan knows how to deliver a message to the masses, Putin unleashes on the 5th column, interpretations on how this is all playing out and some connections between these so-called leaders… to satanism and a little humor to carry us today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxoba6-3.17.22-massive-turn-of-events-leaves-ds-exposed-ukraine-coverups-money-evi.html
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