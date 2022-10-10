6 Lies the Powers-That-Be Desperately Need to Protect by Censoring Us

Now more than ever, we need https://discern.tv - sign up to be notified when we launch.

The hardcore push to censor anyone speaking the truth about certain subjects hit a wall twice over the weekend. First, they censored Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Surgeon General of the state of Florida, over a fact-based assessment of Covid jabs for young men. Then, a PayPal rule was dropped that showed they would confiscate $2500 from any accounts that spread "misinformation."

Both draconian actions were reversed after backlash. Those were big wins for free speech, but why are we still having to fight these corporations for such a basic freedom? One can argue that PayPal is not affiliated with government and can do whatever they want to their members, but Twitter has been shown to work directly with the federal government to oppose free speech. Neither should be doing what they're doing, but that still doesn't answer the question of WHY they're doing it, along with so many others.

The reason is crystal clear. The powers-that-be are propagating lies so massive that they need narrative control from every angle possible. They gaslight. They disseminate falsehoods. They censor. They suppress. They quash. They do whatever they can to keep their dirty huge secrets from being exposed.

It's often hard to convince "normies" of this. There's a psychological block that prevents many if not most Americans from believing that the powers-that-be in government, corporate media, Big Tech, Big Pharma, academia, and other tentacles of the globalist elite cabal are working together to suppress the truth. Such concepts would shatter the protected worldviews of so many, so they choose to ignore them. They go along believing the words of those who are supposed to be working on our behalf. These are the very people who are working to keep us in the dark.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into a Twitter thread that discussed six of the lies being pushed and compared those lies to past or present lies that work in the opposite direction.