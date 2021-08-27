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Dr. Shawn Brooks Ph.D speaks to city council
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74 views • August 27, 2021
Dr. Shawn Brooks Ph.D (Oxford) has 48 publications, including 23 books, studied Health Medicine, Anatomy and Physiology for approx. 21 years.
In this video he addresses the City Council regarding the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine
In this video he addresses the City Council regarding the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine
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