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Fixed Arthritis And Osteoporosis Dr Joel Wallach
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Dr. Joel Wallach begins today discussing arthritis and osteoporosis. Stating that treating the symptoms of arthritis costs $626.8 billion annually. Contending that treating symptoms is not the right thing to do. Asserting if people would supplement with all 90 essential nutrients and taking antibiotics the disease can be reversed.