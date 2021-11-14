Biden's Drug Cartel Chaos | @Stu Does America

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Hundreds of miles away from the #southernborder the drug cartel's are causing chaos in small town America. The Daily Caller's Jorge Ventura joins Stu Burguiere to discuss his new documentary and does a deep dive with Stu Does America on the terrifying #cartel situation in a small California town. Jorge reveals to Stu how the #BidenAdministration’s policies are bringing what we use to think of as the "Mexico Drug Cartel problem" to everyday life in America... and it's getting worse.
#blazetv #studoesamerica #bordercrisis
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