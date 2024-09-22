RT News September 22, 2024 3PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 22, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Hezbollah launches retaliatory strikes against Israel after a wave of communication device explosions. Israel's president insists his country wasn't involved in those deadly blasts. The Israeli president's opinion, however, differs from the Prime Minister's as Netanyahu promises to ramp up attacks on Hezbollah. Israel's Northern front is emerging as air strikes batter southern Lebanon, leaving dozens of people dead. Tik Tok pulls the plug on RT - the social media giant deletes our account amid a US government crackdown on Russian news outlets.