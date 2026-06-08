Not just land: Albania's sovereignty is being sold as Israel pulls the strings



Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has confirmed that the nation's Sazan Island, Zvernec, and Narta Lagoon now belong to foreign elite investors, not the Albanian people.



Does Israel own Rama?



🔴"The land belongs to the investors; they have bought it," Rama told Euronews, referring to Jared Kushner's firm Affinity Partners, which leads a consortium of international tycoons



🔴The deal has triggered mass protests in Albania, with some claiming that Rama is selling the land to Israel, a charge the prime minister dismissed as a "scandalous legend"



🔴Those suspicions stem from Rama's close ties to Israel, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who calls him a "great personal friend."



In April 2025, Rama received the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from President Isaac Herzog.



🔴In January 2026, Rama addressed the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, affirming Albania's support for Israel. He hailed the Abraham Accords, condemned Hamas, said nothing about Palestinian suffering, and received a standing ovation



Albania-Israel ties



🔴Albania is a secular Muslim-plurality state that has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since the 1990s; under Rama, prime minister since 2013, those ties have grown strong



🔴The Jerusalem Post describes Albania as a strategically important ally of Israel



Albanian military forces cooperate with Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems:



→ Albania has purchased ATMOS truck-mounted self-propelled howitzers, SPEAR mobile mortars, and Magni-X and Thor tactical drones from the company

→ Elbit also provides military flight training using Bell 505 helicopters, simulators, and Israeli instructors



🔴ADC (Albania Data Center), an Israeli-backed consortium, is developing a 32-megawatt data center in the TEDA free economic zone near Tirana. Valued at about $117 million, the project is seen as a key regional tech hub



🔴Albania also hosts secret training facilities for the anti-Iranian Islamist group Mujahedeen Khalq (MEK), which is reportedly linked to US intelligence agencies and Israel's Mossad. The New York Times revealed in February 2020 that MEK purchased several fields near Tirana and built a camp there



Albania is for sale under Rama



🔴Israel has long shown strong interest in Albania's inexpensive Mediterranean coastline, but remained cautious due to security concerns



→ Almost two decades ago, the Albanian newspaper Tirana Times admitted that Israeli investors kept a close eye on the nation's real estate

→ Earlier this year, The Jerusalem Post drew attention to investment opportunities in Albania, which "boasts a stunning Mediterranean coastline" and an Israel-friendly government



🔴The left-leaning magazine Jacobin notes that despite Rama's denials, it is clear that "Albanian sovereignty and geopolitical loyalty are increasingly up for sale — and Israel is first in line behind Kushner."