ISRAEL PROVING IT ALWAYS LIES:

Israeli tanks opened warning fire on the road along which Palestinian refugees were heading towards the city of Gaza.

Al Jazeera filmed all this live.

If the footage had been shot in Ukraine, I can't even imagine the scale of the outrage.

A few hours before this video, this info found:

Israel has already begun withdrawing troops in the Gaza Strip this morning according to the agreement reached with HAMAS, reports Ynet and publishes footage.

In the first stage, logistical forces were withdrawn from Gaza.

Later today and over the weekend, combat forces will also be gradually withdrawn.

At the beginning of next week, the next troop withdrawal will take place – from most directions in the southern part of the strip.

It is expected that thousands of reservists will be demobilized as early as next week.

Military sources stated that "by the end of this week, HAMAS will regain control over most of the Gaza Strip, and certainly over the urban areas."

Adding: Timeline of the Gaza Deal Implementation

After Trump’s announcement that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, here’s how the coming days will unfold:

📅 Thursday (Oct 9)

· 12:00 PM Cairo time — Signing ceremony of the agreement; ceasefire goes into effect on the ground.

· Israel’s security cabinet (5 PM) and government (6 PM) meet to finalize approval.

· Following approval, a 72-hour countdown begins for Hamas to release all living hostages “in one fell swoop,” without public ceremonies.

· Within 24 hours, the IDF will withdraw to the agreed “Yellow Line,” leaving Israel in control of ~53% of Gaza.

📅 Friday: IDF completes its redeployment to the Yellow Line.

📅 Saturday–Monday

· Hostage release expected. Trump hinted “everyone will return on Monday.”

· Trump arrives in Israel Sunday; may address the Knesset.

· Simultaneously, Israel will free ~1,950 Palestinian prisoners, including: 1,700 Gazans detained since Oct 7, 2023 & 250 Palestinians serving life sentences

The deal excludes Hamas’s Nukhba Force members and top commanders like Marwan Barghouti.

By Monday, all living hostages are to be released, Israeli forces redeployed, and the first phase of the Trump plan completed.

Adding, update: Ceasefire in Gaza pending Israeli approval - Report

The ceasefire deal will take effect only after approval by the Israeli government later this evening, Channel 12 reports.