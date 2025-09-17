KelTec PR57 Back From Florida's Sunny Beaches - Repaired

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After five weeks of relaxation on Florida’s sunny beaches, the KelTec PR57 returns home to Wyoming.
Service Notes: A new slide and barrel. Buffed trunnion. Successful test fire.
Straight out of the box, I load 10 dummy rounds to give it a try. Uh, oh. One of them failed to chamber.
Not panicking yet, I grabbed 50 rounds of Fiocchi and headed to the range.
50 rounds fired. No malfunctions. So I guess my hypothesis that the mag follower was hanging up on the FCU ledge was wrong. Happy to have the innovative pistol back home. A few more months and we’ll see how she does in extreme cold.