KelTec PR57 Back From Florida's Sunny Beaches - Repaired

After five weeks of relaxation on Florida’s sunny beaches, the KelTec PR57 returns home to Wyoming.





Service Notes: A new slide and barrel. Buffed trunnion. Successful test fire.





Straight out of the box, I load 10 dummy rounds to give it a try. Uh, oh. One of them failed to chamber.





Not panicking yet, I grabbed 50 rounds of Fiocchi and headed to the range.





50 rounds fired. No malfunctions. So I guess my hypothesis that the mag follower was hanging up on the FCU ledge was wrong. Happy to have the innovative pistol back home. A few more months and we’ll see how she does in extreme cold.